Ittehad Founders Group Wins Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Polls

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group Thursday made clean sweep of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all five seats.

Polling was held in peaceful, free, fair and impartial manner at the SCCI building.

According to the SCCI results, Ittehad Founders Group candidates Zohaib Rafiq Sethi, Qaisar Ikram, Asif Ali, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Ahsanul Haq were elected Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

