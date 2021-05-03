IUB publishes literary-research based book 22 LOG

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that Islamia University has taken another giant leap in the field of literature by publishing the literary cum research-based book "22 LOG" (22 People) authored by renowned broadcaster and alumnus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Sajjad Parvez.

He was talking with the author of the book "22 LOG" Sajjad Parvez, who called on and presented the first copy of his book, Sajjad Parvez also thanked him for patronizing and supervising the mega project of publishing the book under the banner of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Muhammad Tasleem Langah, Renowned poet Dr Nawaz Kawish, Director Media, Press and Publications Islamia University, Shehzad Ahmed Khalid, Registrar Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil, Treasurer, Prof Dr Abou Bakar, Head of Sociology Department, Prof. Dr Asif Ranjha, Prof. Farjad Faiz, Prof. Dr Azhar Hussain, Senior Journalist Khalid Khalil Sayed, Officer Bahawalpur Museum, Fawad Ahmed and other senior officials of Islamia University were also present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the university was fully aware of performing its role as corporate social responsibility and contributed a lot by holding literary and cultural festivals for the first time in the history of South Punjab. He said"Universities are considered a beacon of hope for civil society and they are instrumental for the character building of youth which is the future of the country.

He further stated that apart from imparting quality education to the students in the diverse fields of knowledge, Islamia University has become the first university in the region which set a milestone for other educational institutions by publishing such a wonderful and marvellous book in the field of literature and research." Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ather Mahboob announced that the university would organize the book launching ceremony of " 22 LOG'' as soon as the possible to contain the spread of virus.

Deputy Controller news, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Sajjad Parvez apprised the Vice-Chancellor that his book Book "22 LOG'' was based upon the twenty-two profile interviews of countries renowned personalities belonged to different walks of life.

It is pertinent to mention here that the book "22 LOG" contains interviews of Intizar Husain, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, A. Hameed, Zia Mohyeddin, Pathaney Khan, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Mussarat Kalanchvi, Dr Asif Farrukhi, Wajahat Masood, Raza Ali Abidi, Asif Noorani, Zahida Hina, Fehmida Riaz, Zahra Nigah, Anwar Maqsood, Shakeel Adilzada, Saleema Hashmi, Maxim (Cartoonist), Aqeel Abbas Jafferi and Asif Noorani, Amin Gulgee and Abdullah Hussain alongwith their rare pictures for ready reference for the students as well as for literary buffs.