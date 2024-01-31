Open Menu

JAH Announces To Support PML-N In Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 10:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith (JAH) Faisalabad has announced to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during General Election-2024 in national assembly constituency NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX).

During a meeting in NA-103 here on Wednesday, Hafiz Abdur Rehman Abid, Naib City Ameer JAH, and others said that JAH leaders had posed confidence in the PML-N as it was the only party which could drag the country out of prevailing crises. Therefore, the JAH would support the PML-N during upcoming general elections.

PML-N candidate from NA-103 Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari also spoke on the occasion and thanked the leaders of the JAH.

He said the PML-N always promoted brotherhood and tranquility in the country for greater national interest.

He said the PML-N after winning the general elections would strive hard to overcome inflation and other burning issues so that miseries of the common people could be redressed as early as possible.

Qari Muhammad Rafiq, Qari Nasrullah, Qari Jameel Ahmad Siddiqui, Maulana Muhammad Ehsan, Qari Mushtaq Ahmad, Qari Muhammad Abbas, Qari Sami Ullah, Qari Aman Ullah, Mian Javaid, Master Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Qasim and others were also present in the meeting.

