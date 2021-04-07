Jahangir Tareen asks why a friend is being pushed towards animosity

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has said that why a friend is being pushed towards hatred and why political revenge was being taken from him.

He has said that he is meeting former President Asif Ali Zardari and may join PPP.

Jahangir Tareen has broken for the first time against PTI he is facing cases. He has expressed these views while talking to the reporters after securing bail from a banking court in Lahore.

Mr. Tareen says that his loyalty is being tested for one year but he is still silent. He complained that three cases have been lodged against him and injustice against him was increasing.

He pointed out that he is only the target out of 80 sugar mills of Pakistan.

“I want justice from PTI,” says Jahangir Khan Tareen, pointing out that his bank accounts have been frozen along with his son’s.

He says that he is a member of PTI and will not part ways.

Raja Riaz who was with Jahangir Tareen claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan got the vote of confidence from the parliament owing to Jahangir Tareen as he played the most important role. He states that people around Imran Khan are tarnishing the matters and the premier should not lose his good friend.

It may be mentioned here that the banking court extended the interim bails of Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen till April 10 in the fake bank accounts case. The court also restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Tareens.