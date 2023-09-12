Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, literary ties with Sri Lanka

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah called for further strengthening cultural and literary relations with Sri Lanka to further cement bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah called for further strengthening cultural and literary relations with Sri Lanka to further cement bilateral ties.

He stated this during a live performance of Sri Lankan cultural troupe comprised of Chandana Wickrarmasighe and the Dancers' Guild here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.

The cultural show was jointly organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division, PNCA, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka Karachi aiming to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Diplomatic relations of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Augustine Christy Ruban, Charge De Affair and Mr U. L. Niyas Deputy Head of Mission Sri Lanka High Commission, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna and Director General PNCA were also present on the occasion.

The dance troupe entertained the audience with traditional, folk, creative and modern dancing and got big applause from the audience at the jam-packed auditorium of PNCA.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah also met with the troupe artists and expressed his happiness with their mesmerizing performance.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy cordial relations in all walks of life that are firmly based on mutual trust.

The minister said that the Pakistan-Sri Lanka relationship is rooted in shared cultural ties as Pakistan hosts ancient relics and architecture central to Buddhist heritage in the Taxila.

Chandana Wickrarmasighe and the Dancers' Guild of Sri Lanka, a dance troupe entertained the audience with traditional, folk, creative and modern dancing in the show.

Earlier, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna said that Chandana an acclaimed dancer and founder of the Dancers Guild, has bagged many local and international awards for outstanding choreography, rhythm, style and character.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandana said that the Guild is committed to promoting traditional and fusion dance acts merging culture and contemporary music; displaying passion and imagination through stimulating movements and vibrant beats.