Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to expedite rescue and relief activities in rain affected areas of Gwadar and Turbat district without any delay.
He said that all necessary steps should be taken to shift the people to safer places and provide immediate relief to them without further delay.
The caretaker minister also expressed his sorrow over the loss of life and damages to property caused by heavy winds and torrential rains in Gwadar and Turbat district.
He said that provincial government would not leave the victims alone in this hour of trial and provide all essential support to mitigate their sufferings.
He directed the concerned to start immediate relief operations in rain ravaged places.
He also communicated with Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG, PDMA) Jahanzeb Khan and the concerned divisional and district administrations, by telephone.
The caretaker Home Minister directed the officials of the health department to impose emergency in the hospitals
of affected districts and take immediate measures to ensure provision of necessary items to the injured.
