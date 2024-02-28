Open Menu

Jamali Directs Departments To Expedite Rescue, Relief Works In Rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas

Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to expedite rescue and relief activities in rain affected areas of Gwadar and Turbat district without any delay

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to expedite rescue and relief activities in rain affected areas of Gwadar and Turbat district without any delay.

He said that all necessary steps should be taken to shift the people to safer places and provide immediate relief to them without further delay.

The caretaker minister also expressed his sorrow over the loss of life and damages to property caused by heavy winds and torrential rains in Gwadar and Turbat district.

He said that provincial government would not leave the victims alone in this hour of trial and provide all essential support to mitigate their sufferings.

He directed the concerned to start immediate relief operations in rain ravaged places.

He also communicated with Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG, PDMA) Jahanzeb Khan and the concerned divisional and district administrations, by telephone.

The caretaker Home Minister directed the officials of the health department to impose emergency in the hospitals

of affected districts and take immediate measures to ensure provision of necessary items to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Gwadar Turbat Jahanzeb Khan All Government Rains

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

5 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

5 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

8 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

8 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

8 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

8 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

6 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

7 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

7 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

7 minutes ago
 CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan