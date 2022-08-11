Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam delegation calls on Karachi Water and Sewerage Board officials

Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation on Thursday called on Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), officials and discussed issues related to water supply and sewerage of Sher Shah district Kemari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation on Thursday called on Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), officials and discussed issues related to water supply and sewerage of Sher Shah district Kemari.

JUI leader Qari Muhammad Usman met with Deputy Managing Director KW&SB Muhammad Ayub Sheikh at the MD Secretariat Karsaz here, said a statement.

The JUI leader informed the KW&SB officials about the various problems of water supply and sewerage.

He called for taking effective steps to resolve all the issues of water supply.

The DMD of Water Board assured the JUI leader of immediate resolution of all complaints related to water supply and drainage.

He said that the work of water supply to Sher Shah Colony will be started as soon as possible.

The DMD Water Board further informed the delegation that rainwater drainage does not come under the purview of the Water Board, so it should be referred to the relevant departments.