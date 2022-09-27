UrduPoint.com

Jamshed Dasti Arrested In Dishonesty Case In Rawalpindi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2022 | 12:35 PM

The latest reports say that Dasti was arrested when he checked-in in a local hotel in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) Police on Tuesday arrested former Member National Assembly (MNA) and Awami Raj Party chairman Jamshed Ahmed Dasti from Rawalpindi in a case related dishonesty.

The latest reports said that Jamshed Dasti was declared as absconder in a case of dishonesty.

Truck Drivers'Association had got the FIR registered against Jamshed Dasti for not returning Rs3.8 million.

The latest reports say that Dasti was arrested after he checked-in in a hotel in Rawalpindi.

They say that Dasti would be handed over to the Muzaffargarh police.

Jamshed Dasti was sentenced to three years jail and Rs5,000 fine in April 2013 after he presented a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

Later, Lahore High Court Multan Bench on April 10, 2013 heard the appeal of Dasti and overturned his conviction.

