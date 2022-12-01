JCSC Chairman Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The prime minister congratulated General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming the responsibilities of the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

During the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to Pakistan's armed forces.