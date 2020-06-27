UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Lauds Doctors,paramedic Staff's Role In Fight Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:03 PM

Jhagra lauds doctors,paramedic staff's role in fight against coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday said that our doctors, paramedics and lower medical staff fighting vigourously against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday said that our doctors, paramedics and lower medical staff fighting vigourously against coronavirus.

He said hospitals in major cities of the province, including Peshawar, have intensive care unit (ICU) and high-dependency unit (HDU) beds for coronavirus patients and by August, the number of HDU beds would increase to 1,500 and the number of ICU beds would be 200.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department on the capacity of hospitals related to the LOCUM Scheme and coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Secretary Health Mian Adil Iqbal, Head of Health Reforms Unit Dr. Shahid Younis, Acting Director General Health Services Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Additional DG Dr. Shaheen Afridi, Dr. Amjad Mehboob and other officials.

During the meeting, the Health Minister was briefed on the interviews conducted so far under the LOCUM scheme and the capacity of hospitals related to COVID-19.

It was informed in the meeting that interviews of specialist doctors, specialist nurses and nurses had been completed under the LOCUM scheme while interviews of trained medical officers were in progress.

The meeting participants were apprised that the number of HDU beds in the province would be increased to 500 by August. Similarly, the number of ICU beds will be increased to 200 on which work was in progress.

It was also revealed in the meeting that the Rapid Response Teams formed for coronavirus patients had been extended to 5 districts Malakand, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Swabi and Bannu while next week Rapid Response Teams will be extended to 7 more districts including Batgram, Haripur, Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Shangla and Tank.

Taimur Jhagra assured that in order to fight the pandemic, we have to make quick decisions and implement them. The public must be provided best and earliest possible health care during this epidemic, the Health Minister said, adding, "It was welcome that hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were taking better care of COVID-19 patients."

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Progress Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank August Afridi Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

50 minutes ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

1 hour ago

Two-day Online National Rope Skipping Coaching Cou ..

58 seconds ago

National Assembly approves 23 govt. demands for fo ..

1 minute ago

Fine imposed on 37 PSVs, 26 impounded for violatio ..

1 minute ago

Mayor requests Sindh Govt to start cleanliness of ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.