Jhelum Imposes Ban On Livestock Markets In City Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum, Meesam Abbas has imposed a ban on setting up livestock markets to maintain public order and ensure smooth traffic flow in Jhelum city during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to DC office, the district administration has allocated specific areas for livestock markets in all tehsils, where buying and selling of animals will be permitted.

Residents are advised to utilize these designated marketplaces to avoid any inconvenience.

He has warned that strict action will be taken against those who set up livestock markets in unauthorized areas, including streets, neighborhoods, squares and intersections, under Section 144 of the law. This ban will be in effect from May 22, 2025, to June 10, 2025.

Citizens are advised to cooperate with the administration and adhere to the designated marketplaces to ensure a peaceful and organized Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

