Revenue darbar held to resolve citizens’ land-related issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Paharpur Tehsil administration held a ‘Revenue Darbar’ to resolve land-related issues of citizens at their doorstep.

According to administration the revenue court was held under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dr. Hamid Siddiq.

Besides revenue department’s officials, a large number of residents and landowners attended the forum and highlighted their various land-related issues, complaints, and disputes.

During the open court, the AC listened to their problems, of which several were resolved on the spot in accordance with the relevant law.

Addressing the forum, he said revenue court was aimed to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems on the spot.

He said the district administration was committed to addressing public issues swiftly in line with the Chief Minister’s vision and added that such forums played an effective role in this regard.

APP/slm