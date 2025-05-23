UNSC condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, calling it a “heinous and cowardly” act that claimed the lives of at least six Pakistani nationals, including four children, and left more than 50 others injured.

In an official press statement released on Wednesday, the Council members expressed profound sorrow over the attack, which occurred on May 21, and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and to the Government and people of Pakistan. A total of 53 individuals were injured in the blast—39 of them children—highlighting the horrifying toll on innocent civilians.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement read.

Reaffirming the global body’s long-standing stance against terrorism, the Council emphasized that such acts—regardless of their motivation or origin—constitute one of the gravest threats to international peace and security.

Calling for accountability, the Council urged that those responsible—including perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors—be swiftly brought to justice. It also called upon all member states to fully cooperate with Pakistan in its efforts to investigate and prosecute those behind the attack.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable,” the statement said, urging states to act “in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Reiterating that terrorism can never be justified, the Council underscored the need for continued international cooperation to counter threats posed by terrorist acts, in line with the United Nations Charter and other legal obligations, including those related to human rights and humanitarian law.

The attack in Khuzdar has drawn condemnation from across the international community, with several countries and organizations voicing solidarity with Pakistan and calling for concerted global action to safeguard civilians—especially children—from acts of terror.