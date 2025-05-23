UNSC Condemns Terrorist Attack On School Bus In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, calling it a “heinous and cowardly” act that claimed the lives of at least six Pakistani nationals, including four children, and left more than 50 others injured.
In an official press statement released on Wednesday, the Council members expressed profound sorrow over the attack, which occurred on May 21, and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and to the Government and people of Pakistan. A total of 53 individuals were injured in the blast—39 of them children—highlighting the horrifying toll on innocent civilians.
“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement read.
Reaffirming the global body’s long-standing stance against terrorism, the Council emphasized that such acts—regardless of their motivation or origin—constitute one of the gravest threats to international peace and security.
Calling for accountability, the Council urged that those responsible—including perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors—be swiftly brought to justice. It also called upon all member states to fully cooperate with Pakistan in its efforts to investigate and prosecute those behind the attack.
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable,” the statement said, urging states to act “in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”
Reiterating that terrorism can never be justified, the Council underscored the need for continued international cooperation to counter threats posed by terrorist acts, in line with the United Nations Charter and other legal obligations, including those related to human rights and humanitarian law.
The attack in Khuzdar has drawn condemnation from across the international community, with several countries and organizations voicing solidarity with Pakistan and calling for concerted global action to safeguard civilians—especially children—from acts of terror.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jhelum imposes ban on livestock markets in city ahead of Eid-ul-Azha2 minutes ago
-
UNSC condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Revenue darbar held to resolve citizens’ land-related issues2 minutes ago
-
Students speak out on classroom favouritism, say it disrupts learning12 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide after being abuse by husband22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more meters22 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass to benefit entire nation through smooth connectivity till Murree ..32 minutes ago
-
Voter Education Committee meeting proposes One-Window Counter for vulnerable groups42 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
SHCC expresses concern over attack on healthcare facilities, workers42 minutes ago
-
Blazing battle: Authorities launch crackdown on forest fires52 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue 1122 KPK visits Emergency Services Academy Lahore1 hour ago