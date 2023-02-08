UrduPoint.com

JI Women Wing Grieves Over Loss Of Human Lives In Turkiye-Syria Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Jamat-e-Islami women wing extended heartfelt sorrow over the killings of thousands of people in an earthquake in Turkiye-Syria.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, District Nazima Dr Fahmida Ilyas appealed to the international community especially Muslim Ummah to help the devastated people.

She appealed to the volunteers' teams to take part in relief activities to save the precious human lives.

She said that Pakistan nation was standing with the people of Turkiye in this difficult time.

Central Deputy Secretary General Bushra Sadiqa, JI youth president Fareeha Kashif, and others also offered condolences over the loss of human lives.

