Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 31 Accused
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 31 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.
The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail the relief of bail.
Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. A total of 106 bail petitions were scheduled in court, and the hearing of the remaining 75 bail petitions was adjourned after a decision on 31 bail petitions.
The accused who were granted bail are: Ahmir Rasheed Bhatti, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Aalia Shahzad, Rehman Ali, Muhammad Jamal Kamal, Kamal Khan, Saif Khan, Syed Fahad Ejaz, Syed Asghar Ali, Naveed Gulzar, Mazhar Zubair, Waqas Ali, Ali Asad, Usman Ahmad, Muhammad Iman, Hashmat Ali Khan, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Imtiaz, Rihan Khan, Abu Bakr, Muhammad Ashraf, Aziz Ahmad, Raza, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Latif, Riaz, Muhammad Wajahat, Shah Din, and Muhammad Aun Hussain.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps' commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project5 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP5 minutes ago
-
KMU holds syndicate meeting5 minutes ago
-
Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr5 minutes ago
-
3 injured in cylinder blast5 minutes ago
-
Six candidates withdraw candidature for Senate polls5 minutes ago
-
KP police issues SOP regarding security, movement of foreigners5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner redresses public complaints5 minutes ago
-
CM orders creating new anti-narcotics department15 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses tapping growth potential of mineral-rich areas15 minutes ago
-
74.90pc target of Negehban package achieved in Faisalabad25 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Ombudsman for continuing USC subsidy to deserving families after Ramazan25 minutes ago