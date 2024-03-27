Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 31 Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 31 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. A total of 106 bail petitions were scheduled in court, and the hearing of the remaining 75 bail petitions was adjourned after a decision on 31 bail petitions.

The accused who were granted bail are: Ahmir Rasheed Bhatti, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Aalia Shahzad, Rehman Ali, Muhammad Jamal Kamal, Kamal Khan, Saif Khan, Syed Fahad Ejaz, Syed Asghar Ali, Naveed Gulzar, Mazhar Zubair, Waqas Ali, Ali Asad, Usman Ahmad, Muhammad Iman, Hashmat Ali Khan, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Imtiaz, Rihan Khan, Abu Bakr, Muhammad Ashraf, Aziz Ahmad, Raza, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Latif, Riaz, Muhammad Wajahat, Shah Din, and Muhammad Aun Hussain.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps' commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

