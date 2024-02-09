JI’s Muhamad Farooq wins PS- 94 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamat e Islami (JI) candidate Muhammad Farooq has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-94, Korangi-II , by securing 23,499 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abid Jilani, an Independent Candidate, who bagged vote 22,732.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37.32 %.