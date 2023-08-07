Open Menu

JUI-F Delegation Expresses Condolence With Bajaur Martyre Families

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 PM

A delegation of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of JUI-F visited the tribal district Bajaur on Monday and expressed condolence with the families of the martyrs of Bajaur tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of JUI-F visited the tribal district Bajaur on Monday and expressed condolence with the families of the martyrs of Bajaur tragedy.

The delegation was comprised of Maulana Sain Abdul Qayyum, Maulana Mohammad Amjad Khan, Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro and Maulana Jameel-ur-Rehman Darkhawasti, Maulana Abdul Karim Abid, Mohammad Aslam Ghauri, Qari Mohammad Usman, Maulana Saud Afzal, Syed Agha Mohammad Ayub, Dr A.J Ansari, Qari Zubair Akmal and others.

Talking to people during their visit, the members of the delegation said that the incident is highly condemnable and said that the tragedy has rendered the whole nation bereaved.

They said that this cruel, cowardly, and wicked act was not merely an attack on the workers of JUI-F but rather an attack on Pakistan and efforts for the restoration of peace in the country. They stressed the need for serious measures to arrest this cancer of terrorism from further increase and spread.

On this occasion, the JUI leaders expressed condolence to the martyrs of the tragedy and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.

