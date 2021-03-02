PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two candidates of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUIF) including Tariq Khattak from general seat and Naeema Kishawar from women reserved seat retired from the race of Senate election on Tuesday.

Spokesman of Provincial Election Commission told APP that candidates of senate election can retire by 12p.m.(noon) today.

He said it was compulsory for candidates to personally come to Election Commission's office and submit application for retirement.

Following retirement of Tariq Khattak and Naeema Kishawar, the number of contesting candidates for Senate election in KP remained 23.

A total of 10 candidates were left in electoral race on seven general seat and four candidates on two seats reserved for women respectively.