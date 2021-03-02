UrduPoint.com
JUIF's Tariq Khattak, Naeema Kishawar Retire From Senate Election Race

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:50 AM

JUIF's Tariq Khattak, Naeema Kishawar retire from Senate election race

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two candidates of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUIF) including Tariq Khattak from general seat and Naeema Kishawar from women reserved seat retired from the race of Senate election on Tuesday.

Spokesman of Provincial Election Commission told APP that candidates of senate election can retire by 12p.m.(noon) today.

He said it was compulsory for candidates to personally come to Election Commission's office and submit application for retirement.

Following retirement of Tariq Khattak and Naeema Kishawar, the number of contesting candidates for Senate election in KP remained 23.

A total of 10 candidates were left in electoral race on seven general seat and four candidates on two seats reserved for women respectively.

Election Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Women From Race

