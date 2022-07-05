UrduPoint.com

Kaira Terms July 5th As Darkest Day In Country's History

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kaira terms July 5th as darkest day in country's history

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said July 5th was the darkest day in the history of the country as on the same day a dictator had overthrew an elected democratic government and derailed the development of the country in 1977.

In his message on July 5th, he said the dictatorial regime of General Zia took fascist measures after toppling the elected government in 1977.

Kaira said, "Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders remain attached to Quaid-e-Awam's ideology and philosophy in most difficult circumstances.

Today, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the field with the same knowledge."He added that during the dictatorship regime of General Zia, the democracy activists were kept in jails and were inflicted with various tortures.

"The dream of improving the lives of the country's poor, laborers, beggars and middle class will come true. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is trying to materialise this dream of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," Qamar Zaman Kaira said.

