Tough Contest Anticipated In Upcoming SCCI’s Elections As New Alliance Of Business Community Formed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A neck to neck contest is anticipated in annual elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), representative body of trading community of Peshawar, as business community of provincial metropolis formed a new alliance under the patronage of Haji Ghulam Ali, former Governor KP and Ex. President of Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).
According to press release, renowned politician and noted businessman from Peshawar, Syed Zahir Shah will supervise alliance’s affairs as `Chairman. The decision has been announced after meeting of the new coalition of traders titled as `Sarhad Business Alliance’.
Sarhad Business Alliance comprises of 15 members working group with former presidents of SCCI including Sharafat Ali Mubarak and Muhammad Ishaq as Co-Chairman. Businessmen including Mamoor Khan and Haji Waheed Khan have been elected in the meeting as Vice Chairman.
Former Minister in interim set for Industries, Adnan Jalil is assigned the task of Secretary Working Group and Finance Secretary, while Syed Akbar Mohmand is nominated as Secretary Information.
The participants of the meeting constituted a four members committee including Muhammad Ishaq, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Sarwar, Bakht Meer Jan and Luqman Shah to formulate agenda of the Sarhad Business Alliance.
It was decided in the meeting that all the businessmen registered with SCCI as members will be contacted and invited to join the group formed with the objective of reviving the plunging image of SCCI.
The meeting attendants also expressed the resolve of making strenuous efforts for removing deprivation being felt among business community of the province in general and Peshawar in particular.
The alliance members also raise the slogan of `Chamber for All’ for conveying a message to business community that `Sarhad Business Alliance’ will give due respect and representation to all segments of business community.
