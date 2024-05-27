Fine Of More Than Rs 0.7 Mln Imposed On Overpricing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Price Control Magistrates are active in the field to eliminate profiteering and hoarding under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.
Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates of the district are monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables in fruit and vegetable markets early in the morning. Price Control Magistrates are active in the field to ensure the sale of food items at the prescribed rates.
During the period from May 25 to May 27, the Price Control Magistrates visited 11,563 shops, carts, and business centers across the district and checked the prices of food items. During this period, the Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs.
739,000 for violations.
One FIR was registered, 5 shops were sealed and 98 profiteers were arrested. Price Control Magistrates are also ensuring the sale of tandoori roti and naan at the prescribed rates. On May 27, Price Control Magistrates inspected 59 places for the sale of tandoori roti and naan at the prescribed rates.
During this period, a fine of Rs. 7,000 was imposed for violation. The DC said that the price lists should be displayed prominently so that consumers do not face any difficulty during the purchase. The DC has instructed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the sale of food items according to the prescribed rates and to take legal action in case of any violation.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tough contest anticipated in upcoming SCCI’s elections as new alliance of business community forme ..6 minutes ago
-
57th meeting of IUB Academic Council held16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue surveillance in city16 minutes ago
-
Gold ornaments looted in heist16 minutes ago
-
CM KPK meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi16 minutes ago
-
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign23 minutes ago
-
Mosin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of housing project for police martyrs families.26 minutes ago
-
Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain35 minutes ago
-
Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah36 minutes ago
-
Heat wave conditions to prevail in Sindh36 minutes ago
-
No compromise on development projects: minister36 minutes ago
-
Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award announced36 minutes ago