Karachi Commissioner Chairs PSL Preliminary Arrangement Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Commissioner of Karachi, iftikhar A Shallwani here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches planned for February in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Commissioner of Karachi, iftikhar A Shallwani here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches planned for February in the metropolis.

The meeting while discussing the preliminary arrangements for the event decided to take special measures creating a cricket festival environment.

The Karachi Commissioner directed the officials of district administrations and the KMC, DMCs and Cantonment Boards to also take special measures for city beautification.

He particularly referred illumination that may give an amazing and magnificent look and turning Karachi actually recognized as a Cricket City on the occasion of Pakistan Super League matches.

The meeting among others was also attended by KE representatives, the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi, district East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, district South, Irshad Ali along with Additional Deputy Commissioners of other districts, KMC, DMCs andCantonment Boards officials.

