Karoonjhar Range district Tharparkar has about 26 billion tones of granite reserves: Minister told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Karoonjhar Range districdt Tharparkar which is rich in mineral deposits, possessed over about 26 billion tones of granite deposits including granite, china clay and other precious stones of various colors and types.

This was briefed to Sindh Minister for Minerals and Mineral Development, Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani while chairing a meeting to formulate granite mining policy for Tharparkar district of Karoonjhar, at his office in Sindh Secretariat here on Wednesday, said a statement.

Minister for Culture and Antiquities Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Member Standing Committee on Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Human Rights, Veerji Kolhi and MPA from Tharparkar Sindh Qasim Siraj Soomro were present on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting were informed that there was a huge deposits of precious stone of granite is available in Karoonjhar district Tharparkar. The approximate estimate of granite in Karoonjhar is 26 billion tones.

It was also told in the briefing that most of the granite in the region was underground.

On this occasion it was suggested that the landscape of the area and the traditional, religious and cultural importance of the area should be preserved in the mining policy and no permission of mining of hilly area and above surface was to be granted and natural beauty of the area must be protected.

Mining of the underground granite would be done to protect and maintain natural landscape of the area and to utilize underground granite in a better way for betterment of the economy.

It was also suggested that underground granite might be permitted for mining.