Open Menu

Kashgar-Islamabad TIR Route Unveiled To Augment China-Pakistan Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Kashgar-Islamabad TIR route unveiled to augment China-Pakistan trade

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :In a move to enhance China-Pakistan cross-border trade, an international road transport (TIR) route opened between China's inland city of Kashgar and Islamabad as the first shipment convoy of five trucks bearing the TIR sign departed from Kashgar to Islamabad at an inaugural ceremony on Tuesday (August 22).

This convoy is notable for being the inaugural TIR trade transport between China and Pakistan, highlighting a fresh mode of cross-border transport for Xinjiang and potentially setting a precedent for future trade routes within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), CEN reported on Wednesday.

Established in 1949, the international customs transit system TIR is characterised by streamlined, safe and economical procedures.

Cargo remains sealed for the entirety of the transit, reducing potential delays at border crossings and minimizing the risk of cargo interference.

Additionally, the TIR's unified international guarantee can potentially reduce additional customs expenses during cross-border transportation.

The Kashgar-Islamabad TIR route is a collaborative endeavour involving Kashgar Customs, the Kashgar Municipal People's Government, and spearheaded by CEVA Logistics with support from the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-commerce Association.

Kashgar is the first inland Chinese city to adopt TIR inland transport services following China's ratification of the United Nations "TIR Convention" in 2016.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations China Road CPEC Kashgar Shenzhen August Border 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

3 minutes ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

10 minutes ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

45 minutes ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

50 minutes ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

13 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

12 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan