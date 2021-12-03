UrduPoint.com

Kashmala Tariq Participates In An Awareness Session

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:07 PM

Kashmala Tariq participates in an awareness session

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment Kashmala Tariq on Friday participated in an awareness session organized under the theme of "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment Kashmala Tariq on Friday participated in an awareness session organized under the theme of "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" on Friday.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, UN Women Country Representative for Pakistan Sharmeela Rassool and others were also present.

While addressing PIA employees, Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Tariq said that nearly half the workforce of Pakistan comprises of women, that often feel barred from fully contributing to society and economic prosperity, due to harassment they face.

"It is every female's right that they are provided with same opportunity to work freely and without fear of being harassed as male members of our society are provided," she added.

She apprised the audience about the provisions of Workplace Harassment Act 2010 in the minds of women who are the victim of harassment at workplace to stand against harassment.

While speaking on the occasion, she said that FOSPAH aims at facilitating women to work without any insecurities in various public and private sector organizations.

She added that it was imperative for both public and private sector organizations to constitute Anti-Harassment Committees comprising three persons that must have one female (at least).

Moreover, she said that the procedure for filing complaints at FOSPAH is very simple and easy and complaint can be filed through online complaint system at www.fospah.gov.pk.

Due to the frequent awareness campaign, the number of cases has immensely increased.

Federal Ombudsman said that FOSPAH is also empowered under the "Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2020" to protect and secure the rights of ownership of women in the property (inherited or owned).

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Male Same Women 2020 From PIA

Recent Stories

About 25Mln People Subjected to Human Trafficking, ..

About 25Mln People Subjected to Human Trafficking, Forced Labor Annually - White ..

3 minutes ago
 US Adds 210,000 Jobs In Nov, Unemployment Rate Mov ..

US Adds 210,000 Jobs In Nov, Unemployment Rate Moves Down to 4.2% - Labor Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Putin to Meet With Greek Prime Minister in Decembe ..

Putin to Meet With Greek Prime Minister in December - Presidential Aide

3 minutes ago
 Sindhi Culture day observing on December 5

Sindhi Culture day observing on December 5

4 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertiliz ..

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertilizer production capacity

10 minutes ago
 National Assembly commemorates International Day f ..

National Assembly commemorates International Day for PWDs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.