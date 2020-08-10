UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan' Is Voice Of Every Kashmiri: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Kashmir Baney ga Pakistan' is voice of every Kashmiri: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, slogan of 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan' is the voice of every Kashmiri Muslim as hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis throb in unison.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, the people of the occupied territory are happy with the way Pakistan observed the Siege Day on August 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims.

The report pointed out that the day fully testified the slogan "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours", coined by the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani.

The report particularly mentioned the famous saying of Pakistan's Founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that "Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein", and said that no power on earth can separate Kashmiris and Pakistanis.

The release of new map of Pakistan depicting the entire Jammu and Kashmir as its part has also proven the fact that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

That is why Pakistani stand with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom through thick and thin, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu August Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

12 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

12 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.