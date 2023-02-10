UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Martyrs' Day To Be Commemorated On February 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Kashmir Martyrs' Day to be commemorated on February 11

The Kashmir Martyrs' Day (Youme Shudaha-e-Kashmir) will be commemorated on Saturday (tomorrow) with full fervor and enthusiasm to pay tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom movement to get their just right to self-determination from illegal Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Martyrs' Day (Youme Shudaha-e-Kashmir) will be commemorated on Saturday (tomorrow) with full fervor and enthusiasm to pay tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom movement to get their just right to self-determination from illegal Indian occupation.

The Kashmir Martyrs' Day will not only be observed on both sides of the Line of Control but all across the world by the Kashmiris to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who were martyred in 1931 for freeing Kashmir from the brutalities of despotic Dogra rulers.

The Kashmiri martyrs such as Elahi Bukhshi, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani, Maqbool Bhatt, Syed Ali Gillani, Ashraf Khan, Zakir Musa, Riaz Naiko, Ahsan Dar, Ashraf Dar, Maqbool Allai would be eulogised who were the real heroes of Kashmir.

The tragic day is a milestone in the history of Kashmiri struggle against foreign occupation which still continues under the Indian illegal rule. The history of Dogra rule (1846-1947) in Kashmir is replete with brutal treatment of Kashmiri Muslims by Dogra forces.

Youme Shuhada-e-Kashmir is an ideal day for Kashmiri people to seek inspiration to carry their struggle for freedom to its logical end. At this time of distress, the people of Pakistan side with the oppressed ones in sharing the grief of Kashmiri freedom lovers.

Pakistan also observes Youme Shudaha-e-Kashmir while launching protests against the oppressive policies of Indian occupation, which keep on going against the hapless Kashmiris. The day is also a message for Indians that if the people of Kashmir did not bow down their heads before the tyranny of Dogra rule, then how they will succumb to the illegal Indian rule?"India would have to answer before the international court about the crimes it has committed against humanity in Kashmir. India should return the bodies of Shaheed Kashmiri leaders which it has burried in jails," the Kashmiri leadership demanded on the occasion.

They added that the international community must respond to the atrocities being committed under the cloak of democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Allai Muslim All From Court Love

Recent Stories

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered ..

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered in Lahore

22 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Sugar Mills transfer case t ..

Supreme Court adjourns Sugar Mills transfer case till February 28

42 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review operation, management of pu ..

Meeting held to review operation, management of public transport vehicles on KKH ..

44 seconds ago
 DG, SBP chairs online meeting to review arrangemen ..

DG, SBP chairs online meeting to review arrangements of District level Sports Ch ..

47 seconds ago
 African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakis ..

African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Metro donates safety masks to CDA sanitary workers ..

Metro donates safety masks to CDA sanitary workers

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.