Kashmir Shivers As Cold Wave Grips Occupied Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 21 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Nov, 2023) Indian-occupied valley of Kashmir woke up to an early morning foggy and cold weather conditions as the minimum temperature in the valley dropped below the freezing point at several places, including Srinagar city on Tuesday, says a report reaching here today from across the line of control.

The Meteorological Centre in occupied Srinagar predicts dry weather for Jammu and Kashmir, with isolated morning fog likely to persist in the Kashmir division over the next 24 hours, the report said.

In Srinagar, dry conditions and a cloudy sky contribute to atmospheric haze, leading to reduced visibility. Dense fog continues to pose challenges for vehicles during the early morning and evening hours.

"Morning flight at Srinagar Airport was delayed due to foggy conditions. Flights scheduled in the morning will take off once the fog lifts," according to the report.

Kashmir weather, the independent weather forecaster, suggests that the current foggy conditions are expected to diminish in the coming days as a fresh weak Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

There is a possibility of light rain/snow in some areas of Kashmir, particularly north Kashmir, on Thursday, it said.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir region plains is expected to remain below the freezing point for two more days, it added.

"Between 25 & 30 November, two more weak Western Disturbances are anticipated, which may result in partly cloudy to overcast weather conditions," it added.

Meanwhile, occupied Srinagar shivered at -1.2°C, while Qazigund and Gulmarg reported -0.8°C and -0.6°C respectively.

Pahalgam, nestled in the valley, recorded a freezing -2.9°C, emphasizing the intensity of the cold. Kupwara and Kokernag maintained a similar chill at -0.8°C and -0.2°C. Baramulla and Budgam both registered a frosty -0.2°C, while Pulwama and Anantnag experienced a more biting cold at -2.7°C and -2.3°C.

In the southern regions, Kulgam faced -0.3°C, and Shopian recorded the lowest temperature at -3.9°C, the report concluded

