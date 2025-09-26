Open Menu

Kashmiri Delegates Seek UNHRC Intervention In Release Of HR Defenders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Kashmiri delegates seek UNHRC intervention in release of HR defenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Women representatives of the Kashmiri delegation, while highlighting the plight of human rights defenders, have sought the urgent intervention of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to secure the early release of veteran activist Khurram Parvez and others booked under India’s anti-terror laws.

In her statement before the Council, Dr. Shagufta condemned India’s reprisals against Kashmiri human rights defenders through draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), received a press release from Geneva here on Friday.

She stressed that the continued detention of Khurram Parvez defies UN calls and exposes India’s contempt for the Council. She urged the immediate release of illegally detained activists, repeal of UAPA, and decisive Council action to uphold credibility.

Speaking on behalf of IASPD, Ms. Mehr-un-Nisa told the Council during the general debate on human rights bodies and mechanisms that in Kashmir, UAPA is weaponized to silence defenders and deny them basic legal remedies. She pointed out that UN reports and Special Procedures have repeatedly documented killings, detentions, and repression, yet India blocks scrutiny with impunity.

Meanwhile, participating in the debate under agenda item 5, Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan, representing the World Muslim Congress, noted that cooperation with the UN is a legal duty, but in Indian-occupied Kashmir it has been criminalized.

“Human rights defenders are branded as enemies of the state, arrested on false charges, and silenced,” he said, citing the arrest of Khurram Parvez, the sealing of JKCCS, and the harassment of advocates such as Parvez Imroz and Parveena Ahangar as part of a systematic campaign to crush dissent.

He further noted that journalists are muzzled, and even peaceful protesters face bullets—as witnessed on 24 September in Ladakh, where four were killed and over 70 injured. “This is not only repression but a direct assault on the UN human rights system,” Khan maintained.

The speakers collectively urged the Council to intervene against reprisals, demand the release of Kashmiri defenders, and hold India accountable to its international obligations. They stressed that the credibility of the UN depends on protecting those who defend human rights.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

2 hours ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

10 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

11 hours ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

11 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

12 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

12 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

12 hours ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan