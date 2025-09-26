Islamabad, Northern KP Rocked By 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Islamabad and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Friday morning, including cities such as Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Abbottabad and Nowshera.
As per data from the earthquake monitoring center, the epicenter of the 5.
5 magnitude earthquake was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, at a depth of approximately 195 kilometers, a private news channel reported.
Affected areas included Peshawar, Chitral, Mardan, Swat, Dir Bala, Abbottabad, and the surrounding
regions.
The tremors caused panic among residents, but no immediate reports of casualties or major damage were received.
