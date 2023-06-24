Open Menu

Kashmiris Brace For Celebrating Eid Ul Azha With Fullest Religious Zeal And Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kashmiris brace for celebrating Eid ul Azha with fullest religious zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 24 (APP) ::Jammu and Kashmir state people dwelling both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are all set to celebrate Eid ul Azha likely on June 29 with traditional religious zeal and fervor as the moon of the 10th of the holy month of Zilhaj has been sighted by now.

In the continuation of the renewal of the religious, historic and invincible bondage with Pakistan, the people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the LoC and the rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Azha simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the festival in Pakistan on June 29 with traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion. On the occasion, they will renew their resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam, the top AJK govt. sources told APP on Saturday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir State and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Azha congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrify animals following the foot step of the towering personality of Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS) who by obeying the order of Allah Almighty, asked his son Hazrat Isnmail (AS) for his sacrifice. Any way, Ismaiel (AS) walked smilingly to the altar. The knife did not work. Hazrat Ismaiel (AS) survived. A sheep was slaughtered instead and Muslims were directed to commemorate the event every year.

AJK government is reportedly going to announce June 28 to July 1st official holidays for celebrating Eid ul Azha across AJK. Ends / APP / AHR.

