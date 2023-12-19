Open Menu

Kashmiris’ To Continue Struggle Till Achievement Of Freedom: Sardar Attique

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Kashmiris’ to continue struggle till achievement of freedom: Sardar Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 18 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Dec, 2023) Former prime minister of AJK and President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Monday said that geographic and ideological stability, solidarity and strong defence of Pakistan were the top agenda of his party Muslim Conference.

Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination would continue till they achieve their goal of freedom from Indian occupation, he said while addressing a public meeting marking the observance of the 56th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Ch Ghulam Abbas at his Faizabad mausoleum.

On the occasion, he said Kashmiris and Palestinians were struggling to achieve freedom against illegal occupations of India and Israel respectively. The meeting venue was profusely decorated with Pakistani and Palestinian flags, party flags and banners. Ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians were loudly condemned via speeches and resolutions.

Rich tributes were paid to the principled leadership of veteran Kashmiri leaders Ch Ghulam Abbas and Mujahid Awwal Sardar Mohammad Abdul Qayyum Khan for steering the ideological platform of the Muslim Conference in the hardest phase of history leaving behind a wealth of legacy.

Sardar Attique said that it has been decided at the party level that the party role would be expanded and further strengthened at all levels.

By several unanimously passed resolutions, rich tributes were paid to the brave armed forces of Pakistan for their robust defense role, martyrs of armed forces were paid respectful homage, and special prayers for early liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine were also offered.

Speakers included former PMs of AJK Raja Faooq Haider Khan of PML/N, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Minister Dewan Ali Chughtai of PML/N, APHC leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghir and Zahid Saffi, Chief Organizer Muslim Conference Sardar Usman Ali Khan, Secretary General MC Ms Meharunnisah, District Presidents Major (Rtd) Sardar Nasrullah Khan, Sardar Tariq Sikander, Shamim Malik, Raja Saqib Majid, Sardar Altaf Hussain Khan, JUI President Maulana Mahmoodul Hassan, Shahnaz Javed, Abid Munir Qureshi, Syed Ghulam Raza Naqvi ex-Member Kashmir Council, Mirza Shafique Jarral Advocate, Samiah Sajid and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Israel Palestine Abdul Qayyum Khan Faizabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All From Top

Recent Stories

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

55 minutes ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

55 minutes ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

1 hour ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

1 hour ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

1 hour ago
World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

1 hour ago
 IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

1 hour ago
 MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's s ..

MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's staff

1 hour ago
 EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk ..

EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk's X

1 hour ago
 PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking elec ..

PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking election under supervision of judi ..

1 hour ago
 AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan