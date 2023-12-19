Kashmiris’ to continue struggle till achievement of freedom: Sardar Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 18 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Dec, 2023) Former prime minister of AJK and President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Monday said that geographic and ideological stability, solidarity and strong defence of Pakistan were the top agenda of his party Muslim Conference.

Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination would continue till they achieve their goal of freedom from Indian occupation, he said while addressing a public meeting marking the observance of the 56th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Ch Ghulam Abbas at his Faizabad mausoleum.

On the occasion, he said Kashmiris and Palestinians were struggling to achieve freedom against illegal occupations of India and Israel respectively. The meeting venue was profusely decorated with Pakistani and Palestinian flags, party flags and banners. Ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians were loudly condemned via speeches and resolutions.

Rich tributes were paid to the principled leadership of veteran Kashmiri leaders Ch Ghulam Abbas and Mujahid Awwal Sardar Mohammad Abdul Qayyum Khan for steering the ideological platform of the Muslim Conference in the hardest phase of history leaving behind a wealth of legacy.

Sardar Attique said that it has been decided at the party level that the party role would be expanded and further strengthened at all levels.

By several unanimously passed resolutions, rich tributes were paid to the brave armed forces of Pakistan for their robust defense role, martyrs of armed forces were paid respectful homage, and special prayers for early liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine were also offered.

Speakers included former PMs of AJK Raja Faooq Haider Khan of PML/N, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Minister Dewan Ali Chughtai of PML/N, APHC leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghir and Zahid Saffi, Chief Organizer Muslim Conference Sardar Usman Ali Khan, Secretary General MC Ms Meharunnisah, District Presidents Major (Rtd) Sardar Nasrullah Khan, Sardar Tariq Sikander, Shamim Malik, Raja Saqib Majid, Sardar Altaf Hussain Khan, JUI President Maulana Mahmoodul Hassan, Shahnaz Javed, Abid Munir Qureshi, Syed Ghulam Raza Naqvi ex-Member Kashmir Council, Mirza Shafique Jarral Advocate, Samiah Sajid and others.