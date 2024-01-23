Open Menu

Kazi Urges Global Vigilance As Over 60 Nations Gear Up For Historic Elections In 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in 2024

Former Pakistani Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi, who served in Russia, Netherlands, Indonesia, Iraq, and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the OPCW, highlighted that more than 60 countries are gearing up for national elections this year, witnessing a historic surge in voter participation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Former Pakistani Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi, who served in Russia, Netherlands, Indonesia, Iraq, and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the OPCW, highlighted that more than 60 countries are gearing up for national elections this year, witnessing a historic surge in voter participation.

Speaking at the "Election Year 2024: Implications for the International Community" seminar organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs, Kazi emphasized the far-reaching consequences of these polls, noting that they could potentially bolster leaders with authoritarian tendencies.

Kazi underscored the significance of these elections, emphasizing their impact on global economies, international relations, and the prospects for peace in an increasingly volatile world. While elections are often perceived as symbols of self-governance from a distance, Kazi cautioned that a closer examination reveals a more complex reality, with some countries facing challenges of unfair and unfree balloting.

Highlighting the delicate balance between elections and democracy, Kazi stressed the importance of a political system marked not only by free and fair elections but also by adherence to the rule of law, separation of powers, and protection of basic rights.

Turning attention to the broader political landscape, Kazi discussed the implications of the political scenarios in the United States, India, and Bangladesh on their relations with Pakistan.

Dr. Maria Sultan, Chairperson and President, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) and adviser to the Ministry of Defense on Strategic and Military Affairs addressing the gathering, further emphasized the significance of 2024 as a "Super Election Year," with approximately 75 countries set to conduct their national elections.

She noted that over 50% of the global GDP would be influenced by decisive elections in 2024, stressing that the outcomes would reverberate in an increasingly precarious geopolitical and economic environment.

Dr. Maria Sultan delved into the political dynamics affecting elections in various countries, including Taiwan, Russia, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the USA, offering insights into their potential impact on the global stage.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India USA World Bangladesh Russia Democracy Iraq Indonesia United Kingdom South Africa United States Netherlands From Asia

Recent Stories

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 viol ..

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held

3 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PT ..

May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases

3 minutes ago
 Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI fou ..

Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case

3 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in gene ..

Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election

3 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

14 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in ..

Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area

14 minutes ago
 Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cul ..

Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cultural Caravan with Ambassadors ..

12 minutes ago
 Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

16 minutes ago
 Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China ..

Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan