KEMCA, Akhuwat Distributes Ration Packs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

KEMCA, Akhuwat distributes ration packs

The King Edward Medical College Alumni Association (KEMCA), an organisation of doctors working in United Kingdom, in collaboration with a social welfare organisation, Akhuwat, on Saturday distributed ration packs among more than 1,000 deserving people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : The King Edward Medical College Alumni Association (KEMCA), an organisation of doctors working in United Kingdom, in collaboration with a social welfare organisation, Akhuwat, on Saturday distributed ration packs among more than 1,000 deserving people.

The KEMCA also provided face-masks, safety kits and other precautionary gadgets to people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Appreciating the efforts, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar awarded honourary certificates to representatives of the KEMCA during a ceremony at Governor's House.

KEMCA Chairperson Dr Muhammad Tufail said the Association would continue social and welfare work in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. He said that the doctors of King Edward Medical College, working in England, had always played their role in any emergency-like situation in Pakistan.

KEMCA Trustee Dr Rana Hafeezur Rehman thanked the government over recognition of the KEMCA efforts.

