Open Menu

Kh Salman Emphasises Collective Effort To Improve Health System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Kh Salman emphasises collective effort to improve health system

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has called for a collective national effort to enhance the health system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has called for a collective national effort to enhance the health system.

He made the appeal during his visit to Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Saturday, where he celebrated the birthday of Mansoor, a young boy, who recently underwent a successful renal transplant.

Kh Salman praised the Jinnah Hospital team for their exemplary work in performing Mansoor's transplant. He congratulated the entire medical team, paying tribute to their dedication and skill. "I congratulate the entire team of Jinnah Hospital Lahore for the successful renal transplant of baby boy Mansoor," he said. He also announced plans to increase the capacity of the hospital's Urology Department to better serve the community.

Reflecting on boy's aspirations, the minister shared, "Mansoor wants to become an engineer when he grows up. The entire doctor community is overjoyed with his successful surgery today.

" He highlighted ongoing efforts under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to improve patient care, noting, "In the eyes of Allah, there is no greater passion than serving humanity. Those who serve humanity have great ranks."

During the visit, the minister cut Mansoor’s birthday cake and congratulated his mother on the successful surgery. A bouquet was presented to the young patient. The event saw the participation of various medical professionals, including Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Syed Asghar Naqi, Head of Department Prof. Naveed Iqbal, MS Dr. Yahya Sultan, Assistant Professor Dr. Shabbir, Dr. Hamza Nazir, and Dr. Kashif Shabbir.

The health minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to supporting healthcare advancements and celebrating the dedication of medical professionals in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Doctor Young Event Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to ..

PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement A ..

Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award

4 minutes ago
 NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pak ..

NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..

4 minutes ago
 SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base

SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base

4 minutes ago
 HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel i ..

HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas

10 minutes ago
 CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in ..

CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap

10 minutes ago
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations

Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations

10 minutes ago
 PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgy ..

PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..

10 minutes ago
 Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms

Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms

10 minutes ago
 PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports

PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports

9 minutes ago
 DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School

DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School

9 minutes ago
 Golf: PGA Championship scores

Golf: PGA Championship scores

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan