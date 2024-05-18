Kh Salman Emphasises Collective Effort To Improve Health System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has called for a collective national effort to enhance the health system
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has called for a collective national effort to enhance the health system.
He made the appeal during his visit to Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Saturday, where he celebrated the birthday of Mansoor, a young boy, who recently underwent a successful renal transplant.
Kh Salman praised the Jinnah Hospital team for their exemplary work in performing Mansoor's transplant. He congratulated the entire medical team, paying tribute to their dedication and skill. "I congratulate the entire team of Jinnah Hospital Lahore for the successful renal transplant of baby boy Mansoor," he said. He also announced plans to increase the capacity of the hospital's Urology Department to better serve the community.
Reflecting on boy's aspirations, the minister shared, "Mansoor wants to become an engineer when he grows up. The entire doctor community is overjoyed with his successful surgery today.
" He highlighted ongoing efforts under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to improve patient care, noting, "In the eyes of Allah, there is no greater passion than serving humanity. Those who serve humanity have great ranks."
During the visit, the minister cut Mansoor’s birthday cake and congratulated his mother on the successful surgery. A bouquet was presented to the young patient. The event saw the participation of various medical professionals, including Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Syed Asghar Naqi, Head of Department Prof. Naveed Iqbal, MS Dr. Yahya Sultan, Assistant Professor Dr. Shabbir, Dr. Hamza Nazir, and Dr. Kashif Shabbir.
The health minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to supporting healthcare advancements and celebrating the dedication of medical professionals in Punjab.
