Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

The PTI activist says that the charges of her involvement in Askari Tower case are baseless.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Khadija Shah, the activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking bail in the Askari Tower attack case.

Khadija Shah filed the bail plea through her counsel Advocate Sameer Khosa and submtited that charges of her involvement in Askari Tower attack case were ‘baseless’.

The plea said that the case registered at Gulberg police station of arson and vandalizing Askari Tower is ‘fake’. She pleaded with the court to grant her post-arrest bail in the Askari Tower attack case.

Khadija, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

The daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of US as she is holding dual nationality.

Earlier this month, a US delegation met Khadija in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The sources said that the US delegation met Khadija in Kot Lakhpat Jail and reviewed the legal options for her release.