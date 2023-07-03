Open Menu

Khadija Shah’s Judicial Remand Extended In Askari Tower Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

The court has directed the police to submit challan of the case on the next date of hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2023) The judicial remand of Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case was extended by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday.

After her previous judicial remand expired, Ms. Shah was presented before the ATC judge who ordered an extension of her remand for 14 additional days. The court also directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) of the case.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and the daughter of former finance minister Dr. Salman Shah, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

In a separate development, Khadija was granted consular access at the request of the United States, as she holds dual nationality.

Earlier this month, a US delegation met with Khadija in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail to discuss legal options for her release, according to sources.

