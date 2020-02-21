UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Javed Khan Being Appointed As AG: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:19 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government has decided to appoint Khalid Javed Khan as the new Attorney General

In a tweet, she said supremacy of constitution and rule of law is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said the government respected all constitutional institutionsand their respect and dignity was supreme.

