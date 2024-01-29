Khalid Nisar Dogar With 22 Outlaws Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Independent candidate for PP 231 Khalid Nisar Dogar and 22 alleged outlaws have been booked for interfering into state affairs and taking away arrested outlaws from police custody
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Independent candidate for PP 231 Khalid Nisar Dogar and 22 alleged outlaws have been booked for interfering into state affairs and taking away arrested outlaws from police custody.
According to police sources, Umar Jutt, the son of former member of the National Assembly, is also among the booked outlaws.
The police, which registered the case under section 234, were conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.
