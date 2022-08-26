'Khamoshiyan': First track of upcoming thriller 'Carma' gets nod of approval from netizens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Dream Station Productions, finally unveiled first soulful track of Pakistan's new-age crime thriller 'Carma' featuring Adnan Siddiqui alongside the gorgeous Zhalay Sarhadi.

According to Dream Station Productions official YouTube channel, "Khamoshiyan is a soulful love ballad from the thriller Carma highlighting the loneliness and longing felt after the loss of a relationship".

Soon after release, the mesmerizing track by Kashan Admani and Asad Rasheed, grabbed fans as well as celebs' attention, as audience flooded the YouTube comment section with likes and comments appreciating the captivating track.

Celebrities from showbiz fraternity including Kinza Hashmi, Nadia Hussain, Noor Hassan and many more gave a huge shout-out to much-talked-about film.

Directed and produced by Kashan Admani, the star-studded cast includes Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Navin Waqar, Osama Tahir, Paras Masroor, Umer Aalam, Arjumand Rahim, Khaled Anam, Lili Caseley, Vajdaan Shah, Emaan Khan, and Anum Gauhar.

After receiving an overwhelming response from netizens, the track has caused a stir of excitement for much-awaited film releasing nationwide on 2nd September 2022.