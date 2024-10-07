Khana Badosh café hosts literary session on novelist Kafka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly series of literary session organised an event in connection with the Kafka century on Sunday.

The program featured Akbar Leghari, Naveed Sandilo and Kaleem Butt while professor Amar Sindhoo hosted the event.

Amar Sindhu said that Kafka was that writer who had an influence on the great writers of every region of the whole century and now that it has been 100 years since his death, it is the century of Kafka in the whole world.

While presenting the biographical sketch of Kafka, She said that Kafka's literature was actually written under the biographical influence of Kafka himself and Kafka's personal life, both romantically and sexually, was a victim of Kafka's constant hatred of his body shape and appearance.

Amar said that Lafka’s weak personality was always the personality of his father. Because of them, depression, sadness, and senselessness of his personality, which was a part of him, was an emotionally distressed person who considered himself weak and oppressive in the relationship between father and son.

She said that romantic life of the novelist was also failed, his engagements kept breaking up and his romantic relationship was suffering from the same malaise, but the loss of his beloved left him with eternal loneliness which remained with him till the end.

The speaker of the program, Akbar Leghari, said that Kafka's entire European legacy is full of contradictions between authority and individual.

He said that Kafka's theory tells that when a person cannot live his life under the pressure of society, then it is the instinct that is the victim, it is the existentialism that is the victim.

Kafka has had a great impact on the western world, including some writers of Sindh, Manak, Mushtaq Shoro, Maddali Sindhi, Kehar Shaukat and some others, but Kafka himself was not liked much under any system.

Naveed Sandeelo said in his speech that Kafka was the most influential person in the Western world from literature to philosophy.

Some writers in the West, like Viski or Gogol, were the ones who created the psychological reference, under the influence of which many writers continued to write.

He said that the great artists of Europe have this quality where people live like an outsider in their life.

Explaining this sufficiency, he said that the fear, terror or nightmare in which people clash with the prevailing values of the society, they become victims of this sufficiency.

The novelist Kalim Butt said that Kafka is such a writer that he is influenced by himself, and some of the characters in his novels speak the Kafka language.

After the conversation between the three speakers, there was a long question-and-answer session in which all the speakers gave detailed answers to the questions asked about Kafka.

In the end, Amarsandhu read some pieces of Kafka's own long letter.

Finally, after thanking all the guests, he shared his dream regarding Kafka and said that it is his wish that Kafka can be organized as a grand program through the performing art of Nomad.

A large number of attendees participated in the program and listened to all the speakers with great interest

