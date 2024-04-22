Khana Badosh Writers Cafe hosts study session on Guno Samtani’s book

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Khana Badosh Writers Café in its weekly literary series hosted hold a study session on the book ‘ Hik Raah Hik Pathar’ based on the stories of eminent writer Guno Saamtani ,compiled by Madad Ali Sindhi and published by Kavita publication.

Writer Madad Ali Sindhi, Sher Mehrani, Taj Joyo, Naseer Mirza and Ghulam Nabi Soomro expressed their views on the writer of book.

Madad Ali Sindhi stressed the need to preserve creation of Sindhi Literature written in India and publish in Sindh.

He deplored that institutions established for the uplift of Sindhi Literature and Language were not working properly and ancient manuscripts were wasting day by day.

He said that preamable of Guno’s book written by him narrates subject matter of stories. And depicts feelings and sentiments of person amicably.

He said that Guno had command on international literature also.

Amar Sindhoo said that Guno Samtaani was among those writers who born in Sindh but partition compelled them to migrate India and his stories reflects such partition.

She said that writers in Sindh always narrates rural life style in their creation but Guno Samtaani has portrayed urban life in his stories.

Dr. Sher Mehrani said that pain of partition could be feel in the stories of Guno Samtaani while Taj Joyo said that stories of Guno clearly highlight western trends. Eminent writer Naserr Mirza Guno Samtani was born in Sindh and his soul was prevailing in Tombs of Mirs.

Writer Ghulam Nabi Soomro lauded the efforts of Madad Ali Sindhi for compiling stories of Guno Samtaani and termed it contribution for Sindhi literature.

Literary session was attended among others by Bakshan Mehranvi, Zia Shah Panhwer, Akber Soomro, Qamar Zaman Rajper, Aziz Ranjhani, Ali Dost Aajiz, Idrees Jatoi, Mor Sagar, Prof. Dr. Pir Ubedullah Rashdi, Abdul Majeed Chandio, IMdad Chandio, Dr. Irfana Malah, Zia Abro, Dr. Haseen Musarat, Dr. Rehana Nazeer, Najma Panwer, Naseem Jalbani, Zulfiqar Qadri, Tehmina Mufti, Zawar Naqvi, Dr. Maliha, Nisar Shaikh, Darya Khan Pirzado, Jagdesh Kumar and Dr. Riazat Buriro.