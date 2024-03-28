Open Menu

Khawaja Reiterates PM Commitment To Judiciary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday reiterated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's commitment to full cooperation with the judiciary, emphasizing that they would never undermine its authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday reiterated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's commitment to full cooperation with the judiciary, emphasizing that they would never undermine its authority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the recent meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice was aimed to reaffirm their commitment to collaboration with the judiciary and provide necessary assistance.

He said that political leaders must adhere to constitutional principles and maintain dialogue to prevent any discord between institutions. He said that adherence to the Constitution is paramount for the country's stability and progress.

