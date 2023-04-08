Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

'Khoon Hai Karachi Ka' From 'Daadal' Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

'Khoon Hai Karachi Ka' from 'Daadal' launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The highly anticipated movie 'Daadal' by Laaj Productions and B13 Productions under the banner of Eveready Pictures, released its high-octane song Khoon Hai Karachi Ka featuring Sonya Hussyn and Eva B. in their first ever collaboration held in Karachi, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The upcoming action-packed Pakistani movie 'Daadal' starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider in pivotal roles by will be hitting theatres nationwide on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023. Produced by Neha Laaj & Asif Malik, co-produced by Faisal Malik & Jahanzaib Khan, the movie boasts an uber-talented cast including Adnan Shah Tipu, Shamoon Abbasi, Maira Khan, Hassan Jawed, and Rizwan Ali Jaffri.

'Daadal' is a crime mystery revolving around a well-known female boxer from Lyari who becomes a contract killer in order to avenge her sister's honor.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the thrilling world of boxing and burgeoning gang wars while promising a nail-biting experience for the audiences looking forward to witnessing the stellar performances by the much-loved leading cast on the big screen.

"Daadal is a story about women owning their power and seeking justice. It's a labour of a lot of hard work and love. I hope people will appreciate the film that we: my cast, crew & I have put our heart and soul into to bring to you", stated the Daadal Producer & CEO of Laaj Productions - Neha Laaj on the occasion of its song launch. Neha Laaj is well renowned for her previous production Chaudhry The Martyr (2022), and is currently working on Meraj, an ISPR project and Aik Thi Rani a partition era story.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Film And Movies ISPR Lyari Shamoon Abbasi Maira Khan Women From Boxing Boxer Labour Love Mohsin Abbas Haider

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

1 hour ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

3 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.