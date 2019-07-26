UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Directs Early Completion Of Roads To Rashakai Economic Zone

Fri 26th July 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure the completion of constructing approach roads of Rashakai Economic Zone (SEZ) in addition to completing the revision of development agreement and finalization of pending modalities, so that the laying of foundation stone may be materialized in the set timelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure the completion of constructing approach roads of Rashakai Economic Zone (SEZ) in addition to completing the revision of development agreement and finalization of pending modalities, so that the laying of foundation stone may be materialized in the set timelines.

These directives were issued by Chief Minister while chairing a Progress Review Meeting of the Industries Department, in which the Chief Minister stressed on the need of completing all proposed Economic Zones in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem Torghar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Industries and other senior officials.

The chief minister has further directed to move a formal summary for transfer of 50 acres land for Swat Economic Zone in addition to ensuring start of labour work on Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone by the end of ongoing month.

The CM has also directed to finalize a workable plan in consultation with the Finance Department for the purchase of 1000 acres additional land for establishment of Hattar Special Economic Zone.

He stated that Industries play an important role not only in revenue generation but also in generating livelihood opportunities, which is paramount in meeting the unemployment challenges.

The chief minister was briefed in detail regarding the progress on eight proposed Economic Zones in different region of the province along with work progress on thirteen developmental projects related to Industries Department.

He was informed that the draft development agreement of Rashakai Special Economic Zone has been finalized and the ground breaking ceremony will be held immediately after its approval.

The CM directed that the required land for the project should be cleared and provision of Electricity and Gas supply should be ensured within the time frame, so that labour work may be initiated promptly.

He stated that Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone is the first ever Industrial Zone to be established by the provincial government in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), further directing that all necessary modalities should be worked out on priority basis so that people of tribal districts may benefit from the dividends of industrialization.

With regards to Industrialization initiative in the Southern Districts of the province, he stated that Darband Special Economic Zone, to be established on 2600 acres of Land, not only has the most feasible geographical location but will also bring Industrial revolution in the Southern districts.

The CM also directed to prepare PC-I and business plan for the establishment of Buner Special Economic Zone on 125 acres of Land, preparation of Master Plan and transfer of remaining Land of Bannu Economic Zone, preparation of comprehensive plan for establishment of Small Industrial Zones in tribal district Khyber and also called for a separate meeting on the feasibility of date farming.

