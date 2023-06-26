Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures protection of minorities communities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Monday met with a representative delegation of the Sikh community here and assured protection of the lives and properties of minority communities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Monday met with a representative delegation of the Sikh community here and assured protection of the lives and properties of minority communities.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel was also present during the meeting.

The Sikh community appealed to Governor for the protection of their community.

They also requested the caretaker provincial government to revive the Peshawar Safe City project and provision of Police security to Sikh community traders.

Speaking on the occasion the governor said that the Sikh community's love for Pakistan is not hidden from anyone.

He assured that the protection of all minorities including the Sikh community will be ensured.