Open Menu

Killers Of Gaza Children Following Pharaoh's Path: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Killers of Gaza children following Pharaoh's path: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday strongly denounced the Israeli bombardment in Gaza and drew a historical comparison, highlighting similarities between Israel's actions and those of Pharaoh in their tragic impact on children

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday strongly denounced the Israeli bombardment in Gaza and drew a historical comparison, highlighting similarities between Israel's actions and those of Pharaoh in their tragic impact on children.

The prime minister, in his address at the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), urged the member countries to rally the efforts to hold Israel to account for its incessant and lethal bombing on the Palestinian people.

In his wide-ranging address, he raised the issue of Gaza humanitarian crisis twice and reiterated condemnation of killing of children and women, and targeting the hospitals by Israeli forces.

"With the elimination of children, I recall in the history when Pharaoh, on the advent of the Moses' birth killed children. And now, unfortunately, the people who claim to be the followers of Moses, are following the path of Pharaoh," he remarked.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz, and Caretaker Communications Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar accompanied the prime minister in the summit held at the Tashkent Convention Center.

He told the ECO leaders that the incessant and lethal Israeli bombardment on Gaza was a deplorable act calling for international condemnation.

The prime minister said the situation needed to be addressed as per the resolutions of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He urged the member countries to push for a ceasefire and support the call for the provision of humanitarian aid, besides rallying efforts to hold Israel to account.

He urged the participating countries and the international community to rally behind to have a humanitarian corridor so that the unfortunate and defenceless people of Palestine could be helped out.

Prime Minister Kakar also apprised the regional leaders of the unabated Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and emphasised the ECO countries to support Kashmiris in achieving their right of self-determination.

He also touched upon the issues of intolerance, violence and xenophobia, and called upon the ECO members and international community to work for building legal deterrence against Islamophobia while maintaining mutual respect, and harmony and co-existence.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit of Uzbekistan mainly to attend the summit, besides engaging with the leaders of different countries to discuss mutual cooperation.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Condemnation Gaza Visit Jammu Tashkent Uzbekistan Women Commerce OIC

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar depar ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar departs after concluding two-day Uz ..

20 minutes ago
 History will never forget world's 'criminal silenc ..

History will never forget world's 'criminal silence' over Israel's Gaza genocide ..

20 minutes ago
 Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO ..

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pr ..

2 hours ago
 PM stresses reforms, actions to realize ECO object ..

PM stresses reforms, actions to realize ECO objective for economic, peace divide ..

3 minutes ago
 ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for ..

ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for Indonesian Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

3 minutes ago
China, US hail progress in climate talks

China, US hail progress in climate talks

3 minutes ago
 Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

5 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan