Kitchen Gardening, Rooftop Farming Impact Human Psyche

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

Kitchen Gardening and roof farming are healthy activities which not only provide green and peaceful environment but also impact human psychology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Kitchen Gardening and roof farming are healthy activities which not only provide green and peaceful environment but also impact human psychology.

This was crux of a day-long training workshop organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) at SOS Technology College here on Thursday.

The workshop was aimed at "Capacity Building of Urban Community Regarding Rooftop Farming" under a joint project of the Higher education Commission and MNSUA.

The main objective of it was to sensitize people through college students about growing of organic vegetables at rooftops.

They said that by growing organic veggies on a large scale, farmers would be forced to cultivate healthy and good vegetables for the public.

