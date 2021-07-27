UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KKH Remains Closed For All Kind Of Vehicles From On July 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

KKH remains closed for all kind of vehicles from on July 28

Karakuram High Way (KKH) will remain closed for all kind of vehicles from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on July 28, (Wednesday) for clearance of road at Lalpadi area

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Karakuram High Way (KKH) will remain closed for all kind of vehicles from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on July 28, (Wednesday) for clearance of road at Lalpadi area.

According to the press statement of Assistant Commissioner Chilas Hussain Shah no vehicle will be allowed to move between Zero point Chilas to Astore turning point Thalichi.

Meanwhile ambulances and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through blocked area.

Chilas Administration has advised passengers, transporters, public and tourists to plan their travel schedule accordingly.

After heavy rains in the last few days, Karakoram Highway was blocked for all kinds of traffic at various places due to heavy landsliding, after two days of effort, it was reopened for one-way traffic .

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Chilas July All From Rains

Recent Stories

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to V ..

4 minutes ago

Special Corona Vaccination Drive successfully unde ..

4 minutes ago

France Decries Attack on Cuban Embassy, Launches I ..

4 minutes ago

Defence cross examines witness in LNG reference ag ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Hosting Cybercriminals, But Russian Governm ..

9 minutes ago

Daraishak expresses concern over lack of facilitie ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.