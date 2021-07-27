KKH remains closed for all kind of vehicles from on July 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Karakuram High Way (KKH) will remain closed for all kind of vehicles from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on July 28, (Wednesday) for clearance of road at Lalpadi area.

According to the press statement of Assistant Commissioner Chilas Hussain Shah no vehicle will be allowed to move between Zero point Chilas to Astore turning point Thalichi.

Meanwhile ambulances and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through blocked area.

Chilas Administration has advised passengers, transporters, public and tourists to plan their travel schedule accordingly.

After heavy rains in the last few days, Karakoram Highway was blocked for all kinds of traffic at various places due to heavy landsliding, after two days of effort, it was reopened for one-way traffic .