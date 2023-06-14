KMC renovates Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi is the main center of Central District which has been renovated and beautified planting greenery under the flyover is a difficult task but KMC making it possible by hard work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi is the main center of Central District which has been renovated and beautified planting greenery under the flyover is a difficult task but KMC making it possible by hard work.

Greenery in the city is essential to prevent the rise in temperature due to climate change, he said while inaugurating the newly renovated Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi in North Nazimabad on Wednesday.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that there was a large amount of debris and structures accumulated on Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, which has been removed and the ground has been leveled and a large number of Malaysian palm trees and other flowering plants have been planted.

Water supply was a big problem here, which has been solved by using sewage water.

Lighting has also been arranged for the convenience of people, he said.

The Administrator said that KMC will continue to take measures to make the city beautiful and green, he said that the trees and plants planted in Kidney Hill Park, Bagh-e-Karachi, Pak China Friendship Park and other places should play the role of oxygen tank for Karachi and thanks to them, there will be a significant reduction in environmental pollution.

The citizens of Karachi have to protect this greenery and support the local bodies to increase it further, we all together make our city beautiful and green, he added.

In response to a question, he said that before the monsoon rains, the process of cleaning the choking points in the stormwater drains is going on, but the citizens also have the responsibility to avoid throwing garbage in these drains which are natural channels for stormwater drainage.