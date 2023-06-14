UrduPoint.com

KMC Renovates Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi: Administrator Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:33 PM

KMC renovates Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi is the main center of Central District which has been renovated and beautified planting greenery under the flyover is a difficult task but KMC making it possible by hard work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi is the main center of Central District which has been renovated and beautified planting greenery under the flyover is a difficult task but KMC making it possible by hard work.

Greenery in the city is essential to prevent the rise in temperature due to climate change, he said while inaugurating the newly renovated Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi in North Nazimabad on Wednesday.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that there was a large amount of debris and structures accumulated on Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, which has been removed and the ground has been leveled and a large number of Malaysian palm trees and other flowering plants have been planted.

Water supply was a big problem here, which has been solved by using sewage water.

Lighting has also been arranged for the convenience of people, he said.

The Administrator said that KMC will continue to take measures to make the city beautiful and green, he said that the trees and plants planted in Kidney Hill Park, Bagh-e-Karachi, Pak China Friendship Park and other places should play the role of oxygen tank for Karachi and thanks to them, there will be a significant reduction in environmental pollution.

The citizens of Karachi have to protect this greenery and support the local bodies to increase it further, we all together make our city beautiful and green, he added.

In response to a question, he said that before the monsoon rains, the process of cleaning the choking points in the stormwater drains is going on, but the citizens also have the responsibility to avoid throwing garbage in these drains which are natural channels for stormwater drainage.

Related Topics

Karachi Water China Tank North Nazimabad All Rains

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

7 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn ..

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.